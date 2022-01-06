After the divorce: Courteney Cox and David Arquette talked about what it was like to work together again on the new Scream

Next Thursday the 13th a new installment of scream. The popular horror saga that was born in the nineties by the hand of Wes craven, throw your fifth chapter, which will feature much of the original cast. That way, Neve campbell As Sidney Prescott, you must once again face the dangerous assassin known as Ghostface. And next to her, they coincide again David arquette Y Courteney cox, who met on the set of the first movie (in 1996), married three years later and they divorced in 2013.

In a recent interview, both reflected on a reality that It can be a bit uncomfortable for anyone: working with an ex again.

Very mobilized regarding the importance of the project, the actor confessed: “Already 25 years of our lives have passed, from the first movie. We have grown up together, we have a daughter. And being able to perform with Courteney again is a cathartic experience ”. When the divorce became effective in 2013, the parents of Coco Arquette (now 17 years old and whose godmother is Jennifer Aniston) They declared to have a deep affection for each other, and that the separation was on the best terms.

Over the years, both of them rebuilt their romantic lives, but always maintaining a relationship of deep respect. For that reason, meet again in a set, and on top of the saga where it all beganIt was something that moved them. And so Courteney Cox herself commented: “David se got very excited as we filmed our first scene together”. For her part, Arquette concluded: “I can assure you that many people would not feel comfortable with that level of emotion.”

The love story between Cox and Arquette had, in effect, the saga scream as a frame. They met, as we said, when they filmed the first installment of the saga, in 1996. The following year, with the arrival of its sequel, they started dating and when Scream 3 hit theaters in 2000, they were already married. In 2004 they had their daughter. But everything came to an end in 2011, when the couple announced that they were separating, but that they would continue working together through the production company they founded, called Coquette Productions. In 2013 they finally finished the divorce trial, and each one established new partners.