After 90 years, Toyota took No. 1 sales from GM in the United States

With a difference of more than 114,000 units in favor against GM, Toyota rose to the first place of sales of the North American country in 2021.

Everything seems to indicate that 2021 brought important changes to what had been the “world order” of the global automotive industry. Just as in France, Peugeot dethroned Renault, which was the historical leader, in the United States the same happened with other protagonists. In the North American country, Toyota was the one who snatched the first place from GM, who had more than 90 years in that position.

This is indicated by the figures released by both manufacturers. In the case of Toyota, registered a total of 2,332,262 vehicles in the United States during 2021, an increase of 10.4% compared to the previous year. For its part, GM did the same with 2,218,228 cars, falling by 12.9%. Thus, the difference between them is 114,034 units, in favor of Toyota.

It should be noted that we are talking about industrial groups and not brands. That is, when talking about Toyota, in this case we include also to Lexus. And when talking about GM, we count Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac and GMC.

Side and Side Leaders

On the Japanese side, the most successful model last year was Toyota RAV4. A total of 430,387 units of this SUV were sold in the United States, 5.3% less than in 2020 but still enough to give it the lead. In addition, it surpassed the classic Camry sedan as the leading model within the brand.

Meanwhile, GM led the pick-up Chevrolet silverado, direct competitor of the Ford F-150 from which they delivered 380,715 units in that country in 2021. The figure is 12.7% lower than what it had sold in 2020. However, all GM trucks added a total of 529,765 units, a year-on-year reduction of 10.8%.

Of course, at Toyota satisfaction is great. Jack Hollis, senior vice president of automotive operations for Toyota Motor North America, said that “Toyota thanks our customers for putting their confidence and trust in Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Being number 1 is never a focus or a priority. The company’s focus has always been to be the best in security, validity and value in the minds of customers ”.

Both Toyota and GM fought an uphill battle with the microchip shortage in 2021, leading to temporarily reduce or suspend production in various regions of the world, or even reduce equipment of their vehicles.

In 2022 perhaps things will not be entirely better, at least initially. It is expected that for the second half of the year this stumbling block can begin to be overcome.

Óscar Julián Restrepo Mantilla. Source: Automotive News.




