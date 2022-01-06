Adele bought Sylvester Stallone’s mansion and will be Sofia Vergara’s neighbor

Adele apparently found her dream home and didn’t mind shelling out a few million dollars to close the deal. It is about the mansion where for many years the protagonist of ‘Rocky’, Sylvester Stallone, lived with his family.

The majestic property that would have 20,000 square meters and that would be located in the luxurious North Beverly Park neighborhood, Beverly Hills, It would have cost the ‘Easy On Me’ singer $ 58 million.

The address would have six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a gym, swimming pool, cigar room, sauna and steam room, screening room, custom bar, art studio, and a two-story guesthouse. And that’s not all, since, in addition, it will have renowned neighbors such as Denzel Washington, Dwayne Johnson, Justin Bieber, Magic Johnson, Mark Wahlberg and the Colombian Sofía Vergara, as revealed by TMZ.

When Stallone decided to put his property up for sale a few months ago, the cost of it was 110 million dollars, However, when he saw that no one made an offer, he was forced to lower his price to 80 million. Days and weeks passed and no interested party appeared, until the Englishwoman decided to carry out a counter offer, which was accepted by ‘Rambo’.

The 33-year-old singer has raised an impressive $ 400 million over the past decade. With his musical career, he appears to be inclined to invest in real estate, having bought three more houses so far.