a user achieves the impossible with his old Samsung

A user manages to install Android 12 on a Samsung Galaxy S2.

One of the main criticisms that we have always made to Android and to brands in general, is the lack of support that many of them offer to their models, causing the appearance of that concept that we have heard so much about: fragmentation.

Unlike Apple and iOS, having a smartphone with the latest version of Google’s operating system is not available to everyone. Luckily you cannot put doors to the field and to solve all these problems is the community. And it is that although it seems like a joke, a user has managed to install Android 12 on an “old” Samsung from 2011.

Get Android 12 installed on a 2011 Samsung

Years ago it was very fashionable to root smartphones, change the ROMs and ultimately, squeeze Android phones completely. Luckily Android has evolved and improved over the years so these activities are not necessary except for those who continue to enjoy them.

It is the case of this user that according to we can read in the XDA forums, has managed to install Android 12 on a Samsung Galaxy S2, a phone with about 10 years behind it.

The Samsung Galaxy S2 is arguably one of the most popular and important Android phones ever. While its predecessor was the one that really revolutionized the Android market, the S2 came to improve everything, being a leading smartphone for its time and one of the most loved by users.

Best of all, this user has managed to install Android 12 through an unofficial ROM on a device that has a 1.2 GHz processor and 1 GB of RAM. Except for some small bugs that promise to be corrected in future versions of the ROM, the terminal works perfectly.

They manage to make Android 12 work on the mythical Samsung Galaxy SIII

However, that is not the main question. The important thing is that a user with much more limited means than those of a smartphone manufacturer has managed to install Android 12 on an old terminal. So next time you see your Android phone from just a couple of years ago not updating, It is not because brands cannot but because they directly do not want to.

