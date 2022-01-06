A fake cast wife: This is what Bailee Madison, the girl from Adam Sandler’s film, looks like now | Famous
The comedy movie ‘ Just go with it‘, which was produced by Adam Sandler, left funny characters like Devlin (who was brought to life by Nicole Kidman), Michael (played by Griffin Gluck) and Maggie (starring Bailee Madison) that stole more than one laugh from viewers.
Although her career was just beginning, with their antics and entanglements, Maggie and Michel (Jennifer Aniston’s children in the film) won the hearts of the public. Eleven years after the project’s premiere, young people continue to be successful.
Who is the beautiful and talented Bailee?
Before touching her followers with her funny Spanish accent, Bailee Madison gave life to unforgettable characters like Maxine, in the Disney series ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ (2007) or May in ‘Bridge to Terabithia’.
After passing through ‘Just Go With It’, Bailee continued her acting career and participated in films such as’ Cowgirls n ‘Angels’,’ Pete’s Christmas’, ‘Once Upon a Time’ and ‘Good Witch’.
In fact, in 2021 he starred in the movie ‘A Week Away’, in which he worked with young celebrities such as Kevin Quinn and Brooklyn Wittmer.
In addition to her acting career, Madison ventured into the world of music with songs like ‘Dive’, ‘Place in this World’, ‘Big House’ and ‘Good Enough’, which she performed for the Netflix production: ‘A Week Away ‘.
Bailee Madison continues with her successes
The young woman, now 22 years old, is very active on her social networks, where she has more than 3 million followers and where she shares her day-to-day life, vacations and upcoming projects.
Proof of this is that in July 2021 he boasted to his fans that he will be part of the cast of ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’.
In 2019, Bailee Madison took advantage of her Instagram account to post a photo with her scene partner: Jennifer Aniston and her followers did not hesitate to celebrate the beautiful friendship of celebrities.
As if that were not enough, in 2018 the star wrote the book ‘Losing Brave’, which she co-authored with Stefne Miller.
In an interview Madison mentioned that the text is a story about “self-care, being brave and finding out who you are.”
Undoubtedly, the interpreter is a teenager and looks more beautiful than ever.
