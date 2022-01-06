A CPU with motorized grilles that breathe

Gif : CyberPowerPC / YouTube

The great attraction of CyberPowerPC at CES 2022 is a new tower box called the Kinetic Series. Its greatest novelty is a system of ventilation grills that open and close in a controlled way depending on the internal temperature of the PC, as if our CPU were breathing.

The system has three large hexagonal openings, each one equipped with six groups of six panels hinge-shaped. As the PC heats up, these hinges rotate the panels, leaving more and more space for the airflow absorbed by the fans to increase. The system is not passive. In other words, it is not the suction of the fans that moves the panels, but 18 motors that control each group of six triangular panels.

The design is based on sculpture c inetic or in some buildings that employ similar movable panels to keep the interior cool. In fact, the idea is that, when the PC needs ventilation, the panels are opened to facilitate this to the maximum, and that they remain closed the rest of the time to prevent the entry of dust and dirt.

I have to concede to CyberPowerPC that their new box is nice. The point is, I’m not sure if the system is entirely recommendable. For starters, dust and lint don’t get into CPUs of their own accord, it’s the fans that pull them inside, and that’s why high-end cases have thick removable grilles that trap dust before that ends up adorning the graph. The point is, I don’t see any of those meshes in the Kinetic Series presentation video.

Second, to introduce 18 mechanical systems is to introduce 18 new systems that are going to require lubrication, maintenance, and possibly the first to break, stick, or warp because that’s how mechanical systems are. If you don’t believe me ask any printer.

For now, let’s give the Kinetic Series the benefit of the doubt until it comes out, which, according to its website, will happen imminently. [CyberPowerPC]