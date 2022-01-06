9 women who changed the history of medicine forever

Women in Medicine: As Researchers, Inventors, Health Professionals, and Public Health Advocates. Women have been instrumental in advancing health care, often facing significant obstacles such as poverty, sexism, and racism.

So below we show you 9 women who changed medicine forever.

Rebecca Lee Crumpler (1831 – 1895)

In 1864, Crumpler became the first black woman in the United States to receive a medical degree. After the Civil War, he moved to Richmond, VA, where he cared for formerly enslaved people at the Freedmen’s Bureau.

Letitia Geer (1852 – 1935)

Geer invented the modern medical syringe in 1899. Its patented one-handed design allowed physicians to inject a drug without assistance and became the standard for syringes.

Gertrude Belle Elion (1918-1999)

Using an innovative method of drug design, Elion and his team developed effective drugs to treat leukemia, gout, malaria. As well as herpes, AIDS and many other diseases. He won a share of the 1988 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Annie Dodge Wauneka (1910-1997)

Tribal leader of the Navajo Nation, Wauneka worked to eradicate tuberculosis and created a dictionary to translate medical terms from English into the Navajo language. President Lyndon B. Johnson awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1963.

Helen M. Free (-1923)

Free developed inexpensive home tests for diabetes and other diseases, together with her husband, Alfred Free.

Dr. Helen Rodríguez Trías (1929 – 2001)

Pediatrician and activist for women’s rights, Rodríguez Trias was the first Latina director of the American Public Health Association. He fought to abolish forced sterilization and to provide neonatal care for underserved people.

Patricia Goldman-Rakic, Ph.D. (1937 – 2003)

Professor of neuroscience, neurology, psychiatry, and psychology at Yale University School of Medicine, Goldman-Rakic ​​pioneered multidisciplinary brain research that improved scientists’ understanding of dementia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, schizophrenia and ADHD.

Marilyn Hughes Gaston (- 1939)

Hughes Gaston conducted a groundbreaking study in 1986 that led to a national sickle cell screening program for newborns. She became the first black woman to lead the Office of Primary Health Care at the US Health Resources and Services Administration.

Patricia Era Bath (1942 – 2019)

Bath, the first African American to complete an ophthalmology residency, co-founded the American Institute for the Prevention of Blindness in 1976. She is best known for inventing the Laserphaco catheter for cataract surgery in 1986.

