5 book recommendations for Three Kings Day

The Magi have been researching gift options for weeks, even months.

However, if you don’t have options, here is a list of books for the family.

In addition, we show them where they can buy them to “reward” those who have been good.

The Three Kings Day is one of the most special dates for both children and adults and one of the gifts that may interest them are books.

For several weeks, Melchor, Gaspar and Baltazar looked for those present for whom they behaved well but, if they are “in trouble,” they still have a few hours to get them.

We show you five options of books to order and enjoy on Three Kings Day.

1. “Howl’s Moving Castle”

The novel was written by Diana Wynne Jones in 1986. This story tells the life of Sophie Hatter, a young woman who is turned into an old woman by a spell from the Witch of the Wasteland.

Faced with his new appearance, his insecurities increase, but his life changes when Howl, his friends and Howl’s Moving Castle appear. If the name “sounds” familiar, it comes from the 2004 Hayao Miyazaki-directed film.

Wynne Jones’ text has two continuations: “Castles in the air” and “The house of many roads.”

The Magi can buy it on Scribd; Gandhi; Amazon, Mercado Libre and El Sótano.

2. “The Paper Wizard”

When you’re wondering whether magic can save hearts, turn to this book.

The novel, written by Charlie N. Holmberg in 2014, tells the story of Ceony Twill, who has the best marks from the “Tagis Praff” School of Magical Talents.

However, he is disappointed because he cannot choose the subject that will define where to go next.

“Heartbroken, Ceony arrives at the home of wizard Emery Thane, who teaches her more wonderful spells than she could have imagined,” according to Scribd.

The Magi can find it on Amazon, Casa del Libro and Scribd.

3. “The golden compass”

The text, which is actually called “Northern Lights”, is one of the key books for the Day of the Magi.

The novel was written by Philip Pullman in 1995 and became the first in the “Dark Matter” saga. They are followed by the titles “The Dagger” and “The Lacquered Spyglass”.

«’Northern Lights’ is situated in a world like ours, but at the same time, it is very different (…). If you follow Lyra you will discover that appearances can be deceiving and that dangers and wonders can break in at any moment, “says Amazon.

“The Golden Compass” was made into a movie in 2007. The film was directed by Chris Weitz.

The Magi can buy it on Amazon, Gandhi, Casa del Libro, Sanborns and Scribd.

4. “A wrinkle in time”

It is a novel written by Madeleine L’Engle in the late 1950s. It was published in 1962.

“It focuses on Meg Murray, a young woman who has to deal with many problems, one of which is her low self-esteem. It belongs to a family of scientists; However, his father had to leave for an unknown project. Meg, her brother Charles and their friend Calvin set out on a journey to the Orion Belt, ”Scribd details.

“A wrinkle in time” was adapted to the cinema under the same title; The movie came out in 2018 and stars Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.

The Magi can find it in Scribd, Amazon, Porrúa and Casa del Libro.

5. “Journey to the center of the Earth”

It is a classic book. Jules Verne wrote it in 1864 and is one of the best known of the also author of “Around the World in 80 Days.”

«In the fascinating landscape of Iceland, the geologist Otto Lidenbrock ventures in search of an extinct volcano that could take him to the center of the Earth. With the guidance of a document by Arne Saknussemm, a 12th century sage, and accompanied by his nephew Axel and a native guide, Lidenbrock will lead an unusual odyssey to discover an antediluvian world where giant and strange animals inhabit “, exposes Gandhi Bookstores.

“Journey to the Center of the Earth” has two film adaptations. The first of them was in 1959 and the second in 2008.

The Magi can buy it from Gandhi; Free market; Porrúa; The basement; Sanborns, Amazon and Scribd.

