1982 Ford Bronco with only 5,000 kms driven is for sale

To further fuel the passion for Ford Bronco, we bring you this classic that could cost twice as much as a new one.

As part of an auction this Ford bronco from 1982 which is practically new. Most of his life was spent parked in an airplane hangar until he changed ownership in 2018 and now he is. selling on the internet.

It is evident that this person is clear about the potential of your vehicle well with him ‘boom’ and the rush for the American off-road vehicle can win you a good sum of money. Its price, according to the offers, could reach up to 80 thousand dollars (more than 300 million COP).

We would say that they are about ’80 thousand ‘well paid because the copy is in perfect state and in these times it can be considered a relic that would make any collector very happy. If it looks good on the outside, you have to see its interior design.

Would you buy this classic Ford Bronco?

Now we will carry out a detailed description of the Ford Bronco in question. Is 1982 model And although almost four decades have passed, the years do not weigh on him. This more than anything because the vehicle had very little use and wear was minimal.

Its exterior is painted in a combination of Brown and whiteVictoria Tu-Tone Dark Brown Metallic and Wimbledon White, the bumper and front grill have chrome fixturesthe rear windows are tinted and it has aluminum wheels.

The interior features an upholstery in nutmeg color with a texture that certainly evokes the era in which it was manufactured. The same tone and similar ones are applied in other parts of the cabin. It is equipped with air conditioning and folding rear seat.

Its propulsion system includes a 5.8-liter V8 engine of 156 hp of powerconnected to an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive system. The odometer is barely marking 5,642 kilometers, fact that can further motivate your purchase.

