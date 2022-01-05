You will always be in our memory

A few minutes ago we told you about the new games that would be added to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of January. A first batch of 2022 full of great games, such as Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Spelunky 2 or the interesting Outer Wilds. However, as happens every fortnight, for some to enter, others have to leave.

In this way, in front of the announcement of the new additions, we also have the list of titles that will leave the service on January 15. Some of them we already knew, as we told you a few days ago right here, but others are totally new.

These games leave Xbox Game Pass on January 15

We remind you that you have a 20% discount in all the games of the service if you buy them while they are active, even if you only have two weeks left to take advantage of your offer.