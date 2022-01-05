“You think you are Daigo … You are not Daigo!”

The Justin Wong, Daigo Umehara and the epic thing EVO Moment 37 It is the biggest and most exciting moment in Street Fighter history and, by extension, one of the greatest in video game history. An unrepeatable moment, of course … except that it is not … at all.

A couple of days ago, almost 18 years after that magical moment took place, Justin Wong relived it in his own flesh. This time, instead of suffering it in front of a lot of people in a tournament, it happened to him while he was streaming. You can see the moment in question in the tweet that he himself has launched (if you want to see the full video you have it on Twitch, where the party takes place from minute 28:42):

2022 just started man…. Wtf How did I let this happen already pic.twitter.com/m5Bco0Txza – Justin Wong (@JWonggg) January 4, 2022

“2022 is just starting, man… what the hell. How have I let this happen to me ”.

In the video we can see Wong saying to Capge, his opponent, “You think you’re Daigo. You are not Daigo “to then eat his words between shouts of surprise:” Oh, it’s Daigo, it’s Daigo! ” when capge makes the perfect parry 15 times and fights back to win the fight. Exactly the same as in 2004. By the way, if you see the video on Twitch, right after the cut he uploaded to Twitter, Wong says “I can’t believe it, it could be Daigo.”

Remembering the EVO Moment 37

It was in 2004, during a Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike semi-final that took place at the EVO that year, that Daigo Umehara and Justin Wong faced off playing with Ken and Chun-Li respectively. At one point, the situation had gone enormously twisted for Daigo: He had only one pixel of life left in his health bar, something that Wong wanted to take advantage of to launch a Super Art and end the fight. Specifically, he decided on a Houyoku Sen, which consists of 7 + 7 + 1 hits, assuming that Daigo would be unable to parry each and every one of them.

He was wrong: Daigo not only made 15 perfect parries, but launched his counterattack and ended up winning the fight. The moment continues to make the hair stand on end after so long:

In December 2020 he was about to happen to him again, but his opponent was only able to parry him five times in a row and he ended up biting the dust. For a few seconds Wong’s heart leaked out of his mouth.