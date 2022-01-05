You canceled your program! Seth Meyers tests positive for coronavirus

U.S-. This week NBC will lose one of his important personalities, and it is that the presenter Seth meyers reported through social media that he tested positive for coronavirus. In addition, the comedian pointed out that his program Late Night with Seth Meyers It will have no replacements, but will be canceled for the remainder of the week and then remotely streamed.

“The bad news is that I tested positive for COVID (thanks 2022!). The good news is that I feel fine (thanks to the shots and booster!). We’re canceling the rest of this week’s shows so tune in next Monday to see what a cool venue we’ll try to pass off as a studio, ”he wrote Seth meyers in your account Twitter to personally report the news.

One day before receiving your positive result from COVID-19, Meyers, which he filmed in the studio, virtually interviewed the stars of This is us, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley, plus musician David Byrne. His diagnosis comes amid an alarming increase in coronavirus cases in U.S due to the new Omicron variant.

According to the data tracker of COVID-19 of New York Times, New York, the city where Meyers filming her show, she has been particularly affected by the highly contagious new variant. On January 3, the new results arrived with the number of infected, and this indicated 60,469 new cases of the virus in the city where it occurs Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Meyers He is not the only presenter who has tested positive this week, since yesterday Jimmy Fallon announced in Instagram who tested positive for coronavirus. “Hi guys, on the first day of our vacation, I tested positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and boosted, which gave me the luck to have only mild symptoms, ”he wrote alongside a photo that showed him sitting alone inside a testing room. The comedian received the result just before Christmas.