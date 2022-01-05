Xiaomi prepares for the arrival of the Redmi K50 series

The recent arrival of the new Xiaomi 12 that have become a success in sales in China is only a preview of what the Asian company has prepared for us for that start of the year. The next range to arrive will be Redmi K50.

Redmi CEO Lu Weibing has started the year by posting on his Weibo account that the company’s marketing team is already working hard on advertising the future Redmi K50s.

Attaching in the message itself a photo with which it could be the invitation for the presentation of said terminal. So during the next few weeks we will begin to see the first teasers of the Redmi K50.

What do we know about the future Redmi K50

This future range of smartphones will have up to 4 models. The Redmi K50 Pro that will be the model in making use of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000. The higher-end model, the K50 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. And the two remaining models, the K50 Pro + and the Redmi K50, will make use of the Snapdragon 870 and Dimensity 7000 respectively.

In addition, all the rumors suggest that this new series of smartphones will come equipped with the best screen ever seen in the Redmi catalog. A OLED display with 2K resolution developed by Samsung.

Although Xiaomi does not take long to present these new models, it is most likely that Initially the Redmi K50 Ultra goes on sale together with the K50 Pro + and K50 this January, leaving the Pro model for the month of February..

