Xiaomi confirms the arrival of MIUI 13 (Global) and Android 12 to all these models – Xiaomi News

MIUI 13 is here. This new version brings with it new ways to protect our privacy, as well as a little facelift of the Control Center, which becomes more functional and practical than before.

What’s more, MIUI 13 brings with it as a great novelty a great variety of smart widgets. Thanks to these we will be able to view and access all kinds of functionalities, without the need to leave the desktop.

Yes indeed, the arrival of MIUI 13 to the Global market will be done in a phased manner, first reaching a small group of devices, which will also receive Android 12 simultaneously.

MIUI 13 Global will arrive with Android 12 to all these models

The first batch of mobile devices that MIUI 13 will receive in its Global and European variant has already been confirmed by Xiaomi. What’s more, these will also be updated to Android 12, therefore receiving a great variety of news.

Xiaomi devices that they will update to MIUI 13 Global throughout this first quarter of year are:

Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi 11 Lite 4G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE

Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro

Redmi 10, Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 JE

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Xiaomi Pad 5

The first updates for the My Pilot program are expected by the end of January, while MIUI 13 stable update could finish arriving in mid-February for all those Xiaomi and Redmi devices that use the Global and European ROM.