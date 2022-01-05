“Would you choose the same MIR specialty again?”

. This is the question that a doctor throws through his social networks to his colleagues, encouraging each one to explain the reason for it or if if they could go back they would change not their profession but their specialty.

In fact, in this last question, there have been many doctors who have assured that “they made a mistake in their choice.” “He would go back to studying Medicine, but he would change his specialty”, acknowledged a resident, admitting that “his second option was Urology” and that he should have “taken it”.

“I would study from the beginning Plastic surgery, not Pediatrics “

“I was right with Medicine but not with the specialty: Family”wrote another doctor, acknowledging that he currently works in “occupational health and that if he had known, he would have read Occupational Medicine.” While another doctor assured that although “he loves Medicine, he would not study again Psychiatry“” Absolutely not, I would not choose it again, “she added. Like another psychiatrist who points out that” although the specialty is precious, it is very wearisome and has great obstacles. ”

For her part, a surgeon stated that if she could back out “she would study from the beginning Plastic surgery, not Pediatrics as he chose. “A decision that is also shared by another physician who assured that” he would currently choose Plastic Surgery instead of Gynecology. ”

Finally, several doctors assured that they would go back to study Medicine but all of them shared that “later they would practice outside of Spain”. “I would go back to study Medicine, but I would go abroad before doing the MIR“wrote a doctor.