Will the X-Men make it to the MCU? One of its producers tells us about Kevin Feige and his future plans with Marvel

Marvel fans are anxiously waiting for the X-Men to have a bigger role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Some still wonder if the MCU will bring back any characters from the Fox movie franchise., like Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

In an interview we have conducted at IGN on the occasion of his upcoming film, Agents 355, the X-Men director and producer for years, Simon Kinberg, told us that he is confident that Kevin Feige will make the right decision to bring the X-Men, old or new, to the MCU.

“The honest answer is that I have no idea“Kinberg said when asked if we might see some old X-Men faces appear in the MCU.”And the other answer is that Kevin [Feige] you know what you are doing with the MCU. I would say that he is the best producer in the history of cinema. Really. I mean, if you look at it in terms of quality and in terms of obviously commercial success, there’s no question that the latter is true. So I do not know“.

But nevertheless, Kinberg said he can’t imagine anyone but Hugh Jackman in the role of Logan..

“I love those actors. I love them as human beings and I love them as characters“says Kinberg.”So obviously there is a part of me that would feel incredibly nostalgic and would be excited to see them. And certainly, I can’t imagine another person playing Wolverine, but neither could I imagine another person playing James Bond. “

After, talks about an end of cycle for Logan, and think Hugh Jackman is sorry too after the character’s last movie.

Kinberg began his career on X-Men as a screenwriter on X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past. Since then, he has produced every X-Men movie, including Deadpool 1 and 2. He made his directorial debut with X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

The last time Hugh Jackman put on adamantium claws was in 2017’s Logan, which was a farewell movie for the character. In 2020, Jackman said he was okay with the MCU rebooting Wolverine with a different actor.. “He’s too good a character not to.“.

Although the X-Men aren’t going to make their MCU debut anytime soonKevin Feige has previously said that it has been a “fun exercise“Finding out how to add the Fantastic Four and the X-Men to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For now, it’s still a great year for the brand, and around here we collect everything we can expect from Marvel in 2022.