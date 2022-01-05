Will Johnny Depp return to Pirates of the Caribbean? Fans gather signatures to achieve it | Entertainment

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The actor would no longer return to be Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp’s conflict with Amber Heard was expensive for the actor and after losing his position as Gellert grindelwald, it also began to speculate that he would not return to the Pirates of the Caribbean saga as Jack sparrow. For this reason, the artist’s fans have initiated a call to generate pressure and for him to return to the Disney saga.

The petition for get Johnny Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise is approaching its goal of 1 million signatures, through Change.org; currently they have managed to accumulate around 663 thousand,

“Don’t they know that without Johnny Depp or Jack Sparrow they will sink, they will never be able to reach that horizon? Even if it means nothing to you, but please sign this petition for those who REALLY want Johnny Depp as their Captain of the Black Pearl. They have to bring him back to rule the seas again, UNLESS it is the actor’s own decision to retire from the role, ”the petition reads.

If you are interested in lobbying through this petition, you can place your digital signature on Change.org, at this

link

.

Johnny Depp has been in the eye of the storm since a judge ruled against him in his libel lawsuit against The Sun after he was called “Abusive.” This has cost the actor dearly, who officially carries this label.