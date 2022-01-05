will be held without public or TV broadcast

The Hollywood International Press Association (HFPA), in charge of the vote, has been accused of racism, sexism, bullying and corruption, and the television network NBC decided not to broadcast the ceremony as usual annually.

Therefore, the 79th edition of the Golden Globes will be held this Sunday without the public or the media, after the boycott for ethical reasons suffered by the event known as the largest party in Hollywood.

Despite this, the results of the film and television awards will be announced on Sunday. The ceremony program, which will be at a Beverly Hills hotel as usual, will seek to highlight “the long-standing philanthropic work of the HFPA.”

“Over the past 25 years, the HFPA has donated $ 50 million to more than 70 charities related to entertainment, film restoration, scholarships and humanitarian efforts,” the group said in a statement. The organization also confirmed that there will be no public during the ceremony, given concerns about the rapid spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus.

With the Oscars as the main ceremony of the Hollywood awards season, the Golden Globes follow him in the line of importance for the industry, but his credibility has been questioned and there is uncertainty about his future. Powerful studios and publicists declined to participate in this year’s edition, while top-tier stars have distanced themselves from the HFPA, at least until some changes are made.

The group announced their nominations last month. Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” and Jane Campion’s bleak western “The Power of the Dog,” dominate the list with seven possible accolades each. But unlike other winters, in Los Angeles the customary billboards were seen promoting the candidacies for the ceremony.

The organization, made up of just over 100 writers linked to international publications, has been quick to make some changes. For example, admit the highest number of new members per year in 2021, in an attempt to renew its membership.

The issue of diversity in the ranks of the HFPA was called into question by an investigation by the Los Angeles Times, which last year revealed that the organization did not have a single black member at the time.

Source: AFP.