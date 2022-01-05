Why did Ariana Grande agree to participate in the Netflix movie ‘No Look Up’? | Film and TV

After a few days in selected cinemas, the film premiered on Netflix Don’t look up known in Latin America as Don’t look up. The title is the favorite to be a finalist in the Oscars of 2022.

The film follows two astronomers who go on a media tour to warn the world of an approaching comet. Earth is in the direct path of the comet and will surely destroy the planet. However, everything soon turns into a political disaster.

When they try to spread the terrible news in the media, they realize that people care very little and that the subject ceases to be relevant when it is known that the pop star of the moment was deceived by the DJ of the moment.

Precisely that character is that of Ariana Grande, who returns to acting after being very focused on her musical career with which she has become recognized worldwide.

The character of Ariana is very similar to her: she is in all the tabloids, she generates headlines everywhere and her relationships are always in the eye of the media. The fact that she plays a pop star is also a criticism that the actress supports from the script, letting the media know that many times they prioritize banal issues and not what is really important.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, she indicated that the project moved her from the first moment she heard about it. “It was exciting because I love Adam Mackey, I’m a huge fan of his work, I adore him and I love his comedy. He came up to me and said “I have a role for you in my new movie” and I said “wait, I have to audition, I have to earn the role, prepare for it” and he said “no, no, it’s a small character, a small thing” and I told him that I wanted to read it to make sure I could do it well. I read it, I loved it, it’s brilliant, it’s small, but it’s fun and it’s got an amazing part. I portray Riley as a misplaced popstar who overshadows the news that the world is going to end with updates on her relationship. “

Ariana is also the performer of the original song from the film that was shortlisted for the Oscars in the Best Original Song category. In it he sings a duet with Kid Cudi, who participates in the film as Dj Chello.

