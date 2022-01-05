Why are Batman and Superman canon in the MCU?

Chloé Zhao, director of Eternals, has revealed why she referenced DC’s superheroes Batman and Superman in a MCU movie.

In a recent interview with Chloé Zhao to Empire magazine, as part of an article about the history of Eternals, its imminent arrival at Disney + and its reception from critics and the public, the director was asked about the references that makes DC characters in the movie, Batman and superman, that are considered fictional heroes within the MCU.

Chloé Zhao responded with her eagerness to unite, in some way, both fictional universes, since as many people have confessed, the character of Ikaris – played by Richard Madden – remembers Superman. The director believes that it is never wrong to pay the tribute that the iconic figure of Superman deserves, either through a more modern or more classic interpretation. Also, in Eternals we see a scene where Gilgamesh (Don Lee) is enjoying a Superman movie while taking care of Thena (Angelina Jolie).

On the other hand, Ikaris’s power set is quite similar to Superman’s, although it is true that he does not wear a cape. Regarding the reference to Batman, Karun’s character considers himself to be Kingo’s Alfred, alluding to his role as an assistant dedicated to the superhero and his alter ego as a citizen. However, Zhao admits that there will be a third reference that we will have to wait to see in the deleted scenes of Eternals.

To make matters worse, the director admits that she not only wanted to honor DC’s Batman and Superman, but also show the love he professes for the Star Wars saga, hence the presentation of Eros and Pip the Troll in Eternals, in the purest Han and Chewie style, with a character dynamic that inevitably recalls the space outlaw and his furry helper.

We remind you that Eternals will be available on Disney + from January 12, 2022.