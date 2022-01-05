Who is Julia Fox, the actress who went on a date with Kanye West?

After the embarrassing statements where Kanye assured the press that Kim would return with him (and buy a house opposite his ex’s), the rapper was seen in a date with Julia Fox.

A few weeks ago it was revealed that the rapper had an affair with Vinetria, a 22-year-old model and influencer, it was even commented that they lived together. However, a few days before Christmas it was reported about their breakup and of course there are rumors that the statements about Kim were part of the reason for this separation.

And days into the year, he was already seen in outings with Fox.

Who is Julia Fox?

Julia Fox is an Italian-American actress born in Milan. He rose to fame in 2019 after his film debut Uncut Gems, a film for which he was nominated for the Newcomer Actor Award at the 2019 Gotham Awards.

Before fame for The film in which she dated Adam Sandler, Julia worked as a freelance clothing designer, photographer and painter. It was even part of the latest edition of Playboy, in which they were shown full nudity.

The actress also published a photography book, and had an art exhibition in which she showed paintings made with her own blood, as well as writing a short film about teenagers involved in sex work titled Fantasy girls.

He also had a role in the most recent film being Steven Soderbergh, No Sudden Move, which you can watch on HBO Max.

In her personal life, in February 2021 she had a baby with the pilot Peter Artemiev, whom she married in 2018, but apparently that relationship has already ended.

International media reported seeing Kanye at a romantic dinner with the actress enjoying a pleasant time in each other’s company.

A source close to Kanye West revealed to PageSix that the quote “It was not something serious” and that the rapper is trying to have fun and distract himself in the middle of his divorce with Kim Kardashian, who has been seen very happy in the company of Pete Davidson.

And it appears that Fox is taking his connection with Ye in stride as well. On his Instagram he joked about the photos he took of him Page Six, where it looks amazing.

