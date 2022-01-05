WHO finds more evidence omicron causes milder symptoms

By Emma Farge and Mrinalika Roy

GENEVA, Jan 4 (Reuters) -There is increasing evidence that the omicron variant of the coronavirus affects the upper respiratory tract and causes milder symptoms than previous variants, resulting in an “uncoupling” in some places between the increase in cases and low death rates, a World Health Organization official said Tuesday.

“We are seeing more and more studies that indicate that omicron is infecting the upper part of the body. Unlike the other (variants), which affect the lungs and could cause severe pneumonia,” said the WHO Incident Officer, Abdi Mahamud, to the press in Geneva.

“This could be good news, but we need more studies to prove it,” he added.

Since the highly mutated variant was first detected in November, WHO data has shown that it spread rapidly and appeared in at least 128 countries, creating dilemmas for many nations and people who hoped to revive their economies and lives after almost two years of COVID-19-related disruptions.

However, although the number of cases is touching all-time highs, hospitalization and death rates are generally lower than in other phases of the pandemic.

“What we are seeing now is … a decoupling between cases and deaths,” he said.

His comments about the lower risk of a serious disease are in line with other data, including a study from South Africa, one of the first countries in which omicron was detected.

However, Mahamud also called for caution, calling South Africa an “outlier” as it has a young population, among other factors.

Likewise, he warned that the high transmissibility of omicron implies that in a few weeks it will become the dominant variant in many places, which represents a threat in countries where a large part of the population remains unvaccinated.

(Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano and Ricardo Figueroa)