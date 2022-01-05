Who are the billionaires who got richer in 2021 and how to explain the incredible increase in their fortunes

Elon musk

Elon Musk leads the list far ahead of the rest of the super-rich.

The 500 richest people on the planet had a spectacular year.

The combined fortune of these “super-rich” reached the all-time high of US $ 8.4 trillion, a quantity far greater than the size of the economy of great powers such as Japan, Germany or the United Kingdom, and the combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of all of Latin America.

Wall Street rolled out the red carpet for them with a gigantic surge in the stock market that pushed the wealth of the tycoons to levels never seen before.

Such as the bags went upThe price of properties, cryptocurrencies, raw materials and many other products also skyrocketed, despite the second year of the pandemic that still keeps many developing countries unable to lift their heads.

