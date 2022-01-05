Who are Angelina Jolie’s children and what are they currently doing

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children are already teenagers! You will surely remember them as little children, since they are hardly caught by the paparazzi, but they have grown a lot and now they even accompany their mother to some events.

Angelina Jolie explains why she divorced Brad Pitt

From the two-year marriage and after 12 years together, the couple share 6 children: two who had previously been adopted by Angelina, but who were also adopted by Brad, and 4 more.

Angelina’s children have grown up in all this time and in a premiere from Eternals we had the opportunity to see them all together for the first time after a long time.

At the moment, the custody of the five minor children is still being decided in court, and it is a super complex issue. Of course, at least in the photos, they seem very happy and very close.

Who are Angelina Jolie’s children and what we currently know about them

Maddox

The eldest son, Maddox, was born in Cambodia on August 5, 2001 and was adopted by Angelina (then a single mother) a few months after his birth. At age 18, Maddox started college at Yonsei University in South Korea, where he is currently studying a career in biochemistry, but has had to continue his studies from home due to the pandemic. This is the reason why he has now been able to accompany his mother to events.

Maddox was involved in his parents’ divorce, as he testified against Brad Pitt and even rumored that he wanted to remove his father’s last name.

Pax

Pax was adopted by the couple in March 2007 at the age of 3, making him now 17. Although he is older than his sisters Zahara and Shiloh, he joined the family a little later. His date of birth is November 29, 2003 and he was born in Vietnam.

Jolie revealed during a 2016 appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour that Pax has an interest in music and wants to be a DJ.

In this February photo we see Pax with Angelina, behind her sister Vivienne and with Siloh. Maddox is on the far right. Image by Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Netflix

Zahara marley

Zahara is the third daughter of the couple, but was adopted by her mother before she was with Brad. She was born on January 8, 2005 in Ethiopia (so she is now 16). Her (little known) middle name is actually part of a tribute to Bob Marley who is one of Angelina’s favorite singers.

What fun fact that maybe you didn’t know, Zahara lent her voice in Kung Fu Panda 3 and has a small unaccredited role in Maleficent.

A few days ago, he caught the attention of the media when he accompanied his mother to the premiere of Eternals, wearing a dress that Angelina previously wore to the Oscars, and last Sunday she again made an appearance on the red carpet now from the Rome Festival with her other sister, Siloh.

Zahara, Angelina and Siloh. Photo: Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Siloh

Of the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad, Siloh is the first biological daughter of the couple and the magazine People took the exclusive of the first images after his birth, on May 27, 2006.

From a very young age, Siloh showed an interest in androgynous pieces and his parents talked about how he liked to wear short hair and dress like his brothers. Currently, at 15 years old, her hair is a little longer and her style has changed a bit and she makes very cool combinations of dresses with tennis and flats.

Knox and Vivienne

Twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline, 12, were born on July 12, 2008. Their names were a tribute to their parents’ families, as Knox is Pitt’s grandfather’s middle name, while Leon is the Jolie’s great-great-grandfather’s name. Marcheline is the name of Jolie’s mother, who passed away from ovarian cancer in 2007.

Maybe you did not know this information, but while they were looking for an actress who could play Aurora as a baby in the film Maleficent, all the babies were crying when they saw Angelina in her witch costume. For this reason, Vivienne was chosen to record certain scenes.

Knox, along with other of his brothers, participated in Kung Fu Panda, doing the imitation of some animal sounds.

Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, Siloh and Knox with Angelina Jolie.

Following: Bones day: a puppy on TikTok predicts whether or not it will be a good day

Explore more at: Instyle.mx