Where to buy PlayStation 5: stock [enero 2022]

It’s almost impossible buy the PlayStation 5 in January 2022, although there is a store in which you can buy a unit of the game console right now, although you will have to pay a little more for what the PS5 would generally cost if there were more stock.

It is one of the most coveted gadgets, but there has never been a continuous stock And that is why it is so difficult to get some units, whether it is the digital one or the one that comes with a disc reader. In either case, when there has been stoch it has been used up in minutes.

If you try to access a store like Game, El Corte Inglés and the like, you will find the same message that has been repeated in recent months, there is no stock, there is no availability or almost the same messages that come to say the same thing, there is no PS5.

These websites offer the PS5 console but they are a scam

From € 999 on Amazon

Right now you have on Amazon the possibility of getting the digital version of the PlayStation 5 for € 979, a price that is quite high, but it has nothing to do with the packs that are in other stores where the PS5 and other gadgets are included and whose price exceeds € 2,000.

It is the only option you have now since Amazon is the only store that has stock at the moment, only from the PlayStation 5 digital edition, if you like the other one better right now you will have to wait and be attentive to the next stock replenishments.

The truth is that the PlayStation 5 stock It has been very unpredictable, it is never stable and many users who want it have no choice but to wait to buy a unit, a game console that could well be one of the best technological gifts.

However, that is not going to happen at least in the short and medium term, we will see if with the steps of the next few weeks it will be replenishing units of the PlayStation 5, although it is quite complicated taking into account the chip crisis and other circumstances.

At the moment, the only option to buy the PlayStation 5 It is through Amazon for € 979, there are few units in stock, but if you are willing to spend that money, it can be yours and arrive at your home in a short time, although keep in mind that the order will be sold and sent by a seller external to Amazon.

