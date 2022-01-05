WhatsApp will show profile photos in notifications

WhatsApp is working to show the photos in message notifications, so that the user can see next to the message the profile image that that contact has, something that until now is not possible to view on iOS or Android.

Just a few testers from the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS have been able to see this functionality since it is more of a visual theme than anything else. When a WhatsApp message arrives, you can see the notification appear on the locked screen.

So far everything normal, the novelty is that that message will now be accompanied by the profile photos that the person sending the message in question has, so that it will appear on the left side, so you can more quickly locate who it is.

Now you probably have to read the name to know who a certain message comes from, but with the possibility of seeing the photo, that query will be made faster. According to WABetaInfo, only seen on iOS 15, although Android will also arrive.

Is WhatsApp going to have a third blue check?

Sometimes we have seen how WhatsApp launches functionalities first in its version for iOS, or also first for Android, but always the news always ends up arriving sooner or later to both operating systems even if they do not arrive at the same time.

In any case, it is possible that before it reaches WhatsApp for Android officially it will have to go through the beta of WhatsApp for that operating system, although it will be necessary to see if this finally happens, in any case, we will find out if this will be the procedure.

There is no release date for this WhatsApp novelty, but it should not take long to activate and users may even begin to realize that they already have this functionality enabled in their profile if they plan to update WhatsApp soon.

Being a novelty in beta phase, the ability to view profile photos along with message notifications have any changes or improvements when it is launched, but for that we will have to wait, what is clear is that this will be another of the novelties of WhatsApp by 2022.

15 tricks to use WhatsApp like a pro