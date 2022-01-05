WhatsApp will have seven new functions this 2022 and we will explain them to you in detail – FayerWayer

The 2021 of WhatsApp It was not the best course of its time since it came out in late February 2009. Its privacy policies that purported to share data with Facebook and the pair of blackouts that Meta platforms suffered (at that time Facebook), were really positive for other services such as those of Telegram, Signal and until APK that emulate the messaging created by Jan Koum.

Despite this, from WhatsApp they assured that it was a year that left positive figures. And the reality is that they are not lying in this statement, because among the messaging services they are still the one with the largest number of users on the entire planet.

However, they want to regain that ground that was shortened by those platforms that compete with them. In this 2022 they intend to go on the market with new updates that they had announced, but that they had not dared to apply. Some of these demanded by users and others emulate functions that their rivals already have active.

In this way, we invite you to know what WhatsApp is preparing for 2022, called to be the year of recovery in every possible way.

WhatsApp in search of privacy

Privacy was the focus of attention during 2021. Users put a firm hand when they felt their data security was being compromised. So, WhatsApp aims to reward people with a function that can be applied from the same profile.

It is about selecting the contacts that can have access to your information. It is something similar to what already happens with the states, but expanded towards the rest of the profile. Issues like the photo, what you have in the info personal and last time connections you can modify them so that some have access and others do not.

Instagram reels on WhatsApp

The relationship between apps from the same company is an idea that the Meta developers do not intend to abandon. In this way, the possibility is presented that you can see the short videos called Instagram reels, on the WhatsApp platform.

The Reels feature is constantly flirting with becoming a standalone app. And with this function, if it were to be realized, they would be taking an important step by adding themselves to another program that is not the one of their origin.

Design of Stickers without third-party apps

WhatsApp already has its own designer Stickers from the same application. However, as Hipertextual recalls, this is a function that is only enabled for the web version. So, in 2022 it could begin to arrive for mobiles, which is where the service has the greatest presence.

Delete messages

For spell-freaks or those who constantly send the wrong messages, the spell feature Delete messages it meant an afloat while they were sunk in a sea of ​​confusion. However, the fact that this still had a time limit to deactivate, was a limitation that suffocated them.

For this reason, WhatsApp will put aside that if 4096 seconds have already passed, you cannot delete the message and you can do it whenever you want.

Text for voices

There aren’t many details on this exciting feature yet, but it’s already announced and we should see it this year. It is an option that allows you to transcribe to text what they are saying to you in a voice note.

The experts at WA Beta Info spoke about this feature in September 2021 and from then on they stated that there was no exact release date for it to be available.

WhatsApp Themes

The APKs beat the original application in this area. Although programs such as WhatsApp Plus are not recommended and the simple fact of using them can lead to penalties, these services allow a large number of topics to decorate the chats.

So, WhatsApp listened to its users and with the intention of taking them away from this world that threatens data privacy, it will release the theme function for custom designs.

Reaction to messages

The Messenger of Facebook, Instagram and even Twitter have this function that is quite useful to improve communication between two users. Reactions likes or emojis to each message allows you to be more specific in the moments of long conversations. WhatsApp will also have it soon, since it is one of the functions announced for 2022.