What to see today on TV? Wednesday, January 5, 2022 | TV

17.30 / Movistar Classics

‘The metal jacket’

Full Metal Jacket. USA, 1987 (116 minutes). Director: Stanley Kubrick. Performers: Matthew Modine, R. Lee Ermey, Vincent d’Onofrio, Arliss Howard.

Master Kubrick irrevocably convulses anyone who dares to peer into one of the most virulent antimilitarist proclamations in the history of cinema. The first part of The metal jacket It shows without qualms how the human being is turned into a killing machine. The second, travels to the Vietnam War to throw the viewer into an atrocious nightmare that is born from an overwhelming staging, of unprecedented virtuosity. A bleak, brutal and essential film.

17.45 / Movistar CineÑ

‘The child of the moon’

Spain, 1988 (115 minutes). Director: Agustí Villaronga. Interpreters: Enrique Saldaña, Maribel Martín, Lucía Bosé.

After the chilling Behind the glass, Agustí Villaronga proposed in his second work a combination of fantasies, from the ancestral to the futuristic. The child of the moon look for, almost, an emotion per shot. And in his baroque images live the gaze of a filmmaker out of the norm, unusual in the Spanish cinema scene.

18.30 / The 1

The Three Wise Men arrive on the streets of Madrid

The most magical day of Christmas arrives for the little ones. The Three Wise Men from the East arrive on the streets of Madrid with their Cavalcade to make the traditional route from Nuevos Ministerios to Cibeles, passing through Paseo de la Castellana and Paseo de Recoletos. The TVE float will be present with the most beloved characters of the Clan children’s channel.

19.30 / The 2

Concert of Kings of the RTVE Orchestra

Under the baton of Raúl Benavent, the RTVE Orchestra and Choir offers its traditional concert for the whole family at the Three Kings Gala. The program includes popular pieces from the classical repertoire such as the Dance of the Knights of Romeo and Juliet, of Prokofiev, the intermezzo of the Cavalleria Rusticana, of Mascagni, the aria Casta Diva, from Rule, of Bellini, or the intermission of The wedding of Luis Alons, by Gerónimo Giménez when we have the information. In addition, it will feature performances by Levi Díaz, Spanish representative in the latest edition of Junior Eurovision, the winning violinist of the latest edition of Prodigies Sofía Rodríquez, and the winner in the singing category, also from Prodigies, Lorena Bonnín.

19.55 / Movistar Action

‘Hitman’

USA, 2015 (120 minutes). Director: Denis Villeneuve. Cast: Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro, Josh Brolin.

The great Denis Villeneuve offers an explosion of cinema, rapt and feverish, in a border film that follows the fight against drug trafficking and reflects on the limits of legality. A masterpiece, as rough as it is aggressive, that combines all possible genres: political cinema, war, thriller, drama and espionage.

21.30 / Telecinco

Alcoyano-Real Madrid in the King’s Cup

Alcoyano already knows what it is to eliminate Real Madrid in the Cup and wants to repeat it in the round of 16 of the competition. The Valencians are waiting in their stadium for a Madrid that has just given a bad image in the League in its recent defeat against Getafe. In last season, Alcoyano knew how to wait behind the Madridistas to punish them against them and the appointment is presumed important, since it is the KO tournament and a single bad game can mean elimination.

22.00 / Movistar Drama

‘Who does Gilbert Grape love?’

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape? USA, 1993 (112 minutes). Director: Lasse Hallstrom. Cast: Johnny Depp, Leonardo DiCaprio, Juliette Lewis.

The author of My life as a dog Y Chocolat He surprised with the portrait of a group of eccentric and aimless beings in this risky drama with touches of tragicomedy. A sensitive and attentive film that shows a surprising dramatic nerve and a script that delves into the chiaroscuro of the characters and the corners of the story.

22.00 / TCM

‘The human pack’

The Chase. USA, 1966 (130 minutes). Director: Arthur Penn. Cast: Marlon Brando, Jane Fonda, Robert Redford.

The human pack It still remains one of the most representative achievements of what came to be called American liberal cinema in the 1960s and 1970s. Its directors included authors such as John Frankenheimer, Sidney Lumet and Arthur Penn, who filmed a number of masterpieces. It is true that The Human Pack is not a perfect film, but its images vibrate delivered to a fierce criticism of the madness of the masses, stirred up when a prisoner escaped from a prison returns to their city.

22.30 / DMAX

In search of Atlantis

The adventurer and geologist Martin Pepper sets out to prove that the true Atlantis existed on the Greek island of Santorini and was destroyed in a gigantic volcanic eruption. Your journey will take you, in the documentary Atlantis, across the Mediterranean and the Atlantic Ocean, from Santorini itself to the tombs and temples of Egypt and a set of mysterious mummies found in the Canary Islands off the east coast of Africa.

22.35 / Neox

‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’

USA, 2005 (157 minutes). Director: Mike Newell. Performers: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Ralph Fiennes.

Harry Potter’s fourth adventure delves into dark and haunting images. The magician has grown and the somber tone of his adventures also. The film does not save on spectacle, but it also knows how to attend to its characters and create narrative density. And it accumulates events: Harry competes in the Triwizard Tournament, Lord Voldemort seems to have returned, the Death Eaters are present …

23.50 / Hollywood

‘The name of the rose’

France-Italy-Germany, 1986 (123 minutes). Director: Jean Jacques Annaud. Performers: Sean Connery, Christian Slater.

Jean-Jacques Annaud was bold in adapting Umberto Eco’s novel. The film is forced to put aside the overwhelming literary density of the original and its outcome is subject to the demands of a blockbuster, but Annaud creates unusual images power and skillfully combines detective investigation with some horror movie codes. And there can be no better Guillermo de Baskerville than the one played by Sean Connery.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN in Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.