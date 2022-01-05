“What a life!”, Rita Moreno reflects amid expectations for another Oscar

Rita Moreno took almost a year to agree to film a documentary about her career. When she first saw it, she looked at her daughter and exclaimed, “Hey, what a life I’ve had, damn it!”

With more than 70 years of career, the Puerto Rican superstar has won two Emmys, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony, a formula called EGOT in the entertainment industry and only won by 16 people.

Moreno is the only Latina among them, overcoming racism and sexual abuse in Hollywood decades before #MeToo, as well as a tumultuous romance with Marlon Brando.

At age 90 she is on the big screen with “West Side Story”, Steven Spielberg’s remake of the film with which she won an Oscar in 1962 as the fierce Anita, now played by Broadway star Ariana DeBose.

With the character of Valentina, created for her, Moreno could conquer another statuette.

For the actress the experience was “divine”, with the exception of the scene in which Valentina rescues Anita from a sexual attack.

“It was very difficult for me. It was surreal, strange, difficult, exciting. My brain was telling me ‘no, no, no, that’s not Anita, you are Anita! I had to tell my brain’ no, I’m not Anita ! ‘”, he said in a telephone interview with AFP.

– “American dream” –

The documentary about her life, “Rita Moreno: A Girl Determined to Make It,” traces the ups and downs of the woman who is often seen as the true embodiment of the “American dream.”

Available on Netflix, it elicits laughter and admiration, but also tears.

“I promised myself that I was going to be as honest as I could be. And I did.”

Moreno was born in Puerto Rico in 1931. He emigrated with his mother to New York at the age of five. Dancing opened, very young, the doors of the entertainment industry. “At that time there were no role models for girls like me,” so he chose Elizabeth Taylor.

On the big screen, she received a myriad of “ethnic” roles that she played with a “universal accent.” But he expanded his career into theater and television.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan and Eva Longoria, among other Hispanics of the following generations, see her as that model that she did not have.

The actress confesses that in the documentary the most difficult thing was to talk about the backstage of her marriage with the American cardiologist Leonard Gordon, who died in 2010.

“It was very sad for me. It was the first and only time on set that I had to ask them to cut because I was going to cry.”

It’s more visceral when talking about Marlon Brando: “He was the daddy I couldn’t please.”

But it also shows his humorous way of facing life. “Have you ever been so obsessed with someone that you feel like you can’t breathe without him? This is how Marlon felt about himself,” he jokes in one clip.

– “You were chosen” –

Rita Moreno fluctuates between Spanish and English. “I try as hard as I can to maintain my Puerto Rican Spanish, without the S’s.” But he doesn’t always succeed, not even with his daughter, Fernanda. “She understands but she doesn’t speak, and when she speaks she has an accent and I say ‘oh please no, not with that accent'”, he laughs.

A happy mother and grandmother, the actress leads a family life in California. He loves to cook and flaunts his gazpacho: “It’s to die for.”

Kick off the year with the Hollywood awards season. Her role as Valentina has brought her face to face with her costar DeBose.

Pending Oscar nominations, both are in the crosshairs of the Critics’ Awards and the Golden Globes as best supporting actresses.

“I called Steven Spielberg and asked him, ‘What should I do? Should I go to these events?'” Moreno says, worried that his presence would leave DeBose nervous.

“He said: ‘of course you do, you have to go (…) you were chosen, you have to be there.’

“I think Ariana will be nervous that I was nominated because she thought ‘oh wow, it’s Rita Moreno’. But every two minutes I tell her ‘you played Anita, not me, you deserve it’. She is divine.”

This year she also premieres “The Prank”, a dark comedy in which she plays a teacher. “She is a monster of a woman,” he describes with a laugh. “And I thought, ‘That’s a great role to play now!'”

