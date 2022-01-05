‘We have to reinvent ourselves, be more aggressive’

Blue Cross allowed the departure of several of its referents, but Juan Reynoso, a celestial strategist, assured that everything is part of a necessary restructuring for the future. In addition, he revealed that with the arrival of the young promises, Blue Cross will surprise with another style of play.

“We have to reinvent ourselves, the second semester was not what we expected, that is evident in the results, but also in the dynamics, today we are trying to be more aggressive, with more variants, we are another team, with those who left and the The 20-year-olds are almost the majority of the new ones that we are going to have this semester, “he said.

In that sense, Reynoso made a call for players like Erik Lira, Carlos Rodríguez, Alejandro Mayorga Y Uriel antuna become the next team leaders.

“The intention and growth, what I always sell is coexistence-work, not only we are left with that we have to demand them, but they have to give us an extra, I value that players like Charly, What Erick, who did basic in important teams, they did not stay in their club for years, to become references, at their young age they bet on leaving because they are ambitious, winning people and that is what we always want on our side “, he added.

Despite the quality of the reinforcements, the cement helmsman pointed out that to see the best version of Blue Cross it will be necessary to wait for the matches to pass.

“I would sell smoke if I said that you are going to see the best Blue Cross on Saturday, because the players have barely been integrated, if they are going to see a different team, with a different style, but to see our fullness they will spend weeks, but as it happened in the first semester they will be watching game by game “, concluded.

