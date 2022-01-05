Water and electrification works begin in Choix, Sinaloa

Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- With an investment of just over 2.1 million pesos, the government of the state of Sinaloa began water and electrification works in marginalized communities of the municipality of Choix.

It involves the construction of a deep well in the town of Mezquite Caído with a concrete cover and treatment of the same with a clay disperser, supply of PVC pipe to give me smooth and grooved water wells as well as the placement of a submersible pump and installation of a 1F-25 KVA TR A transformer in concrete poles, this with a resource of 1 million 449 thousand 654 pesos benefiting 203 inhabitants.

The second work deals with the expansion of the electrification system for the communities of La Vainilla and El Guayabito (alley sector); These works consist of construction of 220 volt measurement deaths, supply, installation of structures RP1N 33kV, as well as the supply and installation of a transformer is TR A 1F-25 KVA, all with an investment of just over 675 thousand pesos.

The governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, led the event for the start of works in Choix. Photo: Jorge Cota / Debate

“We have made commitments, first we are going to build the well, second we are going to carry out the works that we already bring in La Vainilla and El Guayabito and we are going to finish it before Christmas and from here in El Mezquite we are going to finish it in the month of January. only because of the depth of the well but because we have to do everything that corresponds down there so that we do not miss the well, “he said.

For her part, the mayor of the Alteño municipality of Choix, Amalia Gastelum, thanked the state for its support with these works; However, he highlighted the great need that exists in many of the communities that comprise it, especially in issues such as basic services such as drinking water, electricity, health, education and housing, among others.