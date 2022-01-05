“Wanted rival in South America”

Tokyo, Japan.- The Brazil’s selection became a two-time Olympic champion after winning the final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Spain 2-1, thus being the fifth team to be crowned in two editions in a row, with the gold metal in the men’s soccer.

The new Under-23 generation of “La Canarinha” emulated what was obtained in the version of Rio de Janeiro 2016 and that same gave him the possibility of continuing to add medals, in the discipline that are top favorites to win first place in the Olympics to be held.

Said celebration was not contained by any of the Scratch selected, including the striker of the Premier League Eventon, Richarlison, who threw a clear hint to his other rivals on his social networks, pointing to those in the Conmebol area, mainly to Argentina.

“A rival is sought in South America,” said the gunner with emotion and joy after getting his first gold medal in this XXXII Olympiad, at 24 years old. This decision to show off his triumph on Twitter a la albiceleste had a beginning just a few months ago, after finishing the Copa América.

Brazil conquered gold at Tokyo 2020

Twitter CBF Futebol

Read more: How much is the gold medal worth at the Olympics?

The Buenos Aires National Team mocked the Brazilians by defeating them 1-0 at home, achieving the famous “Maracanazo” and thus breaking a 28-year drought without being crowned in the continental fair of the Conmebol area.

Richarlison shows off his gold medal

Screenshot

Richarlison sought his revenge and it was present before climbing to the top of the pedestal, given that the 1997 representation of Argentina in Tokyo 2020 ended in the group stage, an issue that generated ridicule from the verdeamarela.

Now to the rhythm of samba, the message had a greater touch for the Amazonians who traveled to Japanese lands and repeated the feat of 2016, as well as saying goodbye to Argentina, in an Instagram story with Douglas Luiz, Reinier Jesus, Matheus Cunha and Richarlison, as the protagonists.

Richarlison celebrates the triumph

Twitter CBF Futebol