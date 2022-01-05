Vinícius Júnior is the most valuable footballer in the world, reveals study

According to a new semi-annual report from the CIES Football Observatory, Vinícius Júnior is the player with the highest market value in soccer today: 188.6 million dollars.

Vinicius Jr. wastes his magic and has become the protagonist of LaLiga EFE / Javier Etxezarreta

Vinicius Junior is definitely living a new moment in his career. Protagonist with the Real Madrid jersey this season under the command of Carlo Ancelotti, the Brazilian is now at the top of the list of most expensive players in world football, according to a new semi-annual report from the CIES Football Observatory.

The report uses an algorithm to estimate the values ​​of possible negotiations and ignores the termination clauses provided in player contracts, and works only with athletes from the five best leagues in Europe (England, Germany, France, Spain and Italy). .

According to a study by the Observatorio de Futbol CIES (International Center for Sports Studies), Vinicius Jr. has an estimated market value of 188.6 million dollars.

The Real Madrid gem surpassed Manchester City’s Phil Foden ($ 172.97 million) and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland ($ 161.5 million) in the report.

Considered the leading Brazilian star in European soccer this season, Vinicius Jr. has skyrocketed in market value compared to other compatriots. The study of the first half of 2022 shows that Gabriel Jesús, in 28th position, is the one who comes closest to the young star of Real Madrid.

Heading into an offseason and still recovering from a ligament injury to his left ankle in late November, Neymar appears only 83rd in the CIES Soccer Observatory report, with an estimated market value of $ 63.6 million. .

Other representatives of Brazil appear on the list launched by the Swiss: Eder Militão (39th), Marquinhos (66th), Alisson (74th), Ederson (81st) and Lucas Paqueta (90th).

The surprise of the study published by CIES Football Observatory was the market value of Kylian Mbappe. One of the big candidates for the best in the world award in the coming years, the French forward could be traded for around 81 million dollars. The reason is the upcoming end of the player’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain, which ends in six months.

Below is a list of the ten most valuable players in the world according to the CIES Soccer Observatory report:

1 – Vinícius Jr. (Real Madrid): $ 188.6 million

2 – Phil Foden (Manchester City): $ 172.97 million

3 – Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund): $ 161.5 million

4 – Mason Greenwood (Manchester United): $ 151.8 million

5 – Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen): $ 150 million

6 – Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund): $ 147.5 million

7 – Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich): $ 138.67 million

8 – Rúben Dias (Manchester City): $ 136.6 million

9 – Pedri (Barcelona): 133.7 million dollars

10 – Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona): 130.6 million dollars