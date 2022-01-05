Vin Diesel: What character will you dress up as for Halloween? | ENTERTAINMENT

Vin Diesel was the guest of the show hosted by the popular TV host Jimmy Fallon. The well-known actor of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’ visited the program of the American driver and said he did not know what he will dress up as for Halloween.

Jimmy FallonAs usual, he surprised his guest Vin Diesel with several irreverent questions, such as which character he will dress up as on Halloween night, an activity that takes place in the United States as normal.

His son Vince wants to be a dragon, one of his daughters wants to be a golden phoenix, and his other daughter wants to be Maleficent. Although the actor set out to investigate who it could be.

On the other hand, Vin Diesel commented on the movies he has recorded to date. One of them is directed by director Ang Lee and is titled ‘Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk’, a film that is based on Ben Fountain’s novel and that has state-of-the-art production technology.

