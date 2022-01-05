Uriel Antuna complains about the Chivas leadership: “They exhibited me”

Uriel antuna he did not leave at all happy with the Guadalajara. The extreme, now signed by the Blue CrossHe feels that the Guadalajara team did not cover him when he most needed it, and to some extent exhibited him to public opinion.

In an interview with TUDN, Antuna He assured that he does not hold any grudge against the chiverío, but the moments he lived there were not pleasant at all. “I have no complaints about Chivas… There is nothing against them, although I don’t know if they have something against me… I don’t know. I tried to give my all on the pitch, working hard to improve myself and the team. I had some oversights, it could have happened to anyone, but I learned from my mistakes ”.

Social media featured Antuna drunk at a party, in addition to the fact that in one photograph, at the height of the pandemic, he was seen in some photographs not keeping social distance, which created him a reputation for being undisciplined.

And before this, in Chivas“The truth is that I did not feel supported, that they had that confidence in me. With the technicians there were no problems, I always had good communication, but beyond that I don’t know what happened, I tried to focus on the field, that’s what counts in the end ”.

He feels that at some point, the Guadalajara directive exhibited it. “It could be, that’s how I felt. I am not aware of the policy of the board, but I tried not to focus on that. Perhaps it would be necessary to protect the player a little more, in the end they did not do it, each manager has his way of handling this type of situation. I learned the hard way, I have no doubt about that ”.