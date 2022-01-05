Uriel Antuna and a dart that will not like in Chivas de Guadalajara

The output of Uriel antuna from Chivas still gives fabric to cut. This Tuesday, January 4 from Blue Cross made the arrival of the ‘Brujo’ official even though he had already been working for a week under the orders of Juan Reynoso at the facilities of La Maquina, and the rojiblanco club said goodbye with a cold “They already made it official” which sounded more like a discharge than a wish of good luck.

And on this day the Mexican international also offered his first words as a celestial player where he left several messages that will fall badly to the Chivas fan. As said by Antuna, He never felt wrapped up in the rojiblanco box unlike his new ‘home’, where since day 1 he has felt loved.

“I never felt so wrapped up. Sometimes you had to protect the player a little more and you didn’t do it”, were part of the words that Antuna left in an exclusive interview with TUDN. “They didn’t trust me”, it continued with its download.

According to the words of the extreme, in Chivas he was not loved as much as he expected. However, from the rojiblanco club he was very patient with a footballer who did not meet the expectations generated by his arrival – and his price – and was also more news for his indiscipline than for what was done on the pitch.

“You learn from mistakes and that’s what happened to me and I had to learn the hard way and you have to correct those mistakes that cross you out in some way and that in the end is not what you live daily. Then, nothing happens, unfortunately some press like that is and is acceptable, but one always tries to reverse these situations“, he sentenced when asked about his tone passes while he was at Chivas.