Uqroo students return to face-to-face activities in health sector clinics

A total of 640 students of the Medicine and Nursing careers of the Uqroo, returned to face-to-face internment activities in various hospitals in the state of Quintana Roo.

Lourdes Rojas Armadillo, director of the Health Sciences Division of the University of Quintana Roo (Uqroo), confirmed that students from the last semesters are joining hospitals and clinics of the Ministry of Health and the Mexican Institute of Social Security ( IMSS) and the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (Issste).

He said that in mid-December the allocation of places to the students was carried out and this procedure was carried out in compliance with the Official Mexican Standard, which establishes, among other things, that spaces will be awarded according to the student’s grade point average.

“They enter the first of January, although the internship is a holiday, let us remember that the hospitals are working 365 days a year, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, so the undergraduate interns start on the first day of January at 7 a.m. : 00 am in their hospitals of their choice, “said Rojas Armadillo.

In Chetumal, the clinical cycle takes place at the General Hospital of the Secretary of Health, the General Hospital of Zone with Family Medicine Number One of Chetumal of the IMSS, the Hospital of the Issste of Chetumal and the Maternal Infant Morelos.

In Cancun, in the Regional General Hospital number 17 and General Hospital of Zone Number 3, both of the IMSS, in addition to the General Hospital of Cancun. In Playa del Carmen, they rotate in the General Hospital and in the General Hospital of Zone Number 18 of the IMSS.

It should be noted that with these activities, gradually the various training cycles are activated of the next health professionals, who due to the pandemic were restricted for a long time.

