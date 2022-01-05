Unhappy everywhere, Sussexes seek to move house

Just 18 months having come to inhabit his luxurious property of Montecito, California, the dukes of sussex They are no longer happy with their current home, so they will put it up for sale according to the portal Cosmopolitan.com; But they will not do it in the conventional way of placing advertisements like any of us would, but they will look for a real estate broker who will bring serious clients to the royal couple.

Image of Montecito, California property British newspaper Daily Mail

The funny thing is that the house was chosen and decorated to the taste of Meghan Markle, so what could have gone wrong? Could it be that after all, life in the palace was not so bad? According to a source close to the royals, one of the main reasons for the family to move is because they feel besieged by onlookers and intruders, who constantly observe drones flying over the area and this worries Lilibet’s parents Diana and Archie.

However, the famous couple wants to stay in the neighborhood, but with a better location and better amenities. In fact, we were able to witness the interiors of the house, on the occasion of the 40th birthday of Meghan Markle, when the media got to know a little about the interiors of the house, which we could appreciate in a style very chic Californian novohispanic.

Image of Montecito, California property British newspaper Daily Mail

Apparently, the couple’s house could be an oasis, for the view and proximity to the sea, the spacious cellars, swimming pool, tennis court, guest house, gym, cinema room and spa. But they are not comfortable like that. Could it be that they want something more modest? Or maybe compete with celebrities who are your neighbors for example: Ellen Degeneres or the same Oprah Winfrey, who interviewed them a year ago and whose statements shook the English court when they heard Meghan say that, –thought about committing suicide, by the paralyzing pressure of the monarchy and the media.-

The Sussexes seem to want a safer and more comfortable home. Let us remember that before Harry decreed to leave his royal duties to fend for himself on his path of economic independence, the red-haired man had a divine house in Frogmore Cottage, in England, but now his cousin was given the princess eugenie from York, who is currently married to the British wine businessman Jack Christopher Brooksbank partner of George Clooney on the CASAMIGOS tequila brand. Harry is known to use the house when in the UK and stayed there when he visited England in April 2021 due to the death of his grandfather Philip the Duke of Edinburgh.

Image of Frogmore Cottage by British newspaper Daily Mail