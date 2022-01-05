UNAM postpones return to face-to-face classes in Medicine

Mexico City.- The Faculty of Medicine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) announced that it delayed the return to face-to-face classes since students of some degrees will have to return to the virtual modality due to the increase in positive cases due to the Omicron variant.

The School of Medicine indicated that the return to face-to-face classes was planned for Monday, January 3, however it was delayed until Thursday, January 6.

Students will not return to classrooms, because due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, UNAM university students will have to return to virtual classes.

This rule applies to all school groups of the first two years of the degree in Surgeon.

The Faculty of Medicine also informed that it will be informed in a timely manner about the practices of the Department of Integration of Medical Sciences (DICIM) scheduled for the third and fourth year, who will continue with academic activities on a regular basis, UNAM reported.

The Basic Biomedical, Physiotherapy, Forensic Science, Neuroscience and Human Nutrition research degrees will adhere to the previously established semester calendar, which starts in the second half of January; The previous days the modality of the academic activities will be informed, taking into account the epidemiological report on Covid-19.

It was reported that any changes required by academic activities at the Faculty of Medicine due to epidemiological conditions in CDMX.