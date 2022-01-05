UNAM Faculty of Medicine postpones return to face-to-face classes

The School of Medicine from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) announced that the return to face-to-face classes Well, students of some degrees must return to virtual mode due to the increase in positive cases due to the Ómicron variant of COVID-19.

UNAM students will return to virtual classes

Through a statement published on social networks, the Faculty of Medicine indicated that the return to face-to-face classes It was planned for Monday, January 3, however it will be until Thursday, January 6.

However, students will not return to classrooms, because due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, university students from the UNAM they will have to return to virtual classes.

This rule applies to all school groups of the first two years of the degree in Surgeon.

Other degrees will start classes the second half of January: UNAM

The School of Medicine He also informed that they will be informed in a timely manner about the practices of the Department of Integration of Medical Sciences (DICIM) scheduled for the third and fourth year, who will continue with academic activities on a regular basis, reported the UNAM.

On the other hand, the Basic Biomedical, Physiotherapy, Forensic Science, Neuroscience and Human Nutrition research degrees will adhere to the previously established semester calendar, which starts in the second half of January; The previous days the modality of the academic activities will be informed, taking into account the epidemiological report on COVID-19.

Finally, it was reported that any changes required by academic activities at the Faculty of Medicine Due to the epidemiological conditions in CDMX, it will be announced to the community in a timely manner in a timely manner.

