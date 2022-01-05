UAEH Medicine and Dentistry students return to classrooms on January 10

PACHUCA.- The next Monday, January 10, students of Medicine Y odontology of the Autonomous University of the State of Hidalgo (UAEH) will return to classrooms to resume On-site training, in accordance with the provisions of the School calendar.

The above was determined by the Institutional Health Safety Commission of the UAEH based on state, federal and international guidelines before the covid-19 pandemic.

Due to the covid pandemic, the students of Medicine Y odontology must punctually execute the biosafety protocols, how to carry KN95 mask, Apply antibacterial gel when entering the premises, maintain 1.5 meter distance Come in persons Y handwashing frequently.

The Academic Area of Medicine offered by the program Surgeon at Institute of Health Sciences (ICSa), the higher schools from Huejutla (IT’S H), Tlahuelilpan (ESTl) and Tepeji del Rio (ESTe), as well as the University City of Tulancingo, asks its students to attend as established by the educational unit.

Students from first to the ninth semester enrolled who have answered the COVID-19 Vaccination Survey of Academic Area of ​​Medicine 2.0.

Classes will be held at the established times; meanwhile to return to clinical fields, that is, the practices, the students will attend under the guidelines of each health institution.

Meanwhile, the Academic Area of ​​Dentistry, which provides society with Bachelor of Dental Surgeon and is located in the ICSa, will make a gradual return to face-to-face activities that will begin on Monday, January 10 with the students of sixth to ninth semester, will continue with those who study third, bedroom Y fifth, to end with those of first Y second.

Read more at LSR Hidalgo: By omicron Pachuca restricts capacity and suspends face-to-face classes

PROTOCOL

In this way, all the students were summoned, as well as academic staff Y administrative to follow the guideline stipulated in the Institutional Protocol Health Security UAEH, endorsed by the Secretary of Health of Hidalgo, which can be found in the following link: https: // www.uaeh.edu.mx / safe-return /.

It is important that students consult the guides for the restoration of corresponding activities found within the Web page institutional:

Academic Area of Medicine: https: // www.uaeh.edu.mx / campus /icsa/ safe-return /medicine/.

· Academic Area of ​​Dentistry: https: // www.uaeh.edu.mx / campus /icsa/ safe-return / dentistry /.

THE OTHER RACES

The rest of the educational programs will begin activities on January 24th as he marks it General Calendar of Activities; However, the return will be subject to the provisions of the state and federal health authorities, the traffic light of epidemiological risk and to international health protocols.

DATA

The UAEH Call Center is available to answer questions in the 771-71-72000, extension 2781 Y 2782 for academic guidance; 2783 and 2784 for medical guidance; and extension 2785 for psychological orientation.

The university community is invited to keep an eye on the information in the official communication channels: Web page, social networks and through the radio stations that make up the University System of Autonomous Media (SUM).

emh