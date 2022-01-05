Touching! They revealed what Betty White’s last words were before she died

U.S-. A few weeks before turning 100, on December 31, the iconic Betty white died of natural causes. While the show business is in mourning, Vicki lawrence, lifelong friend of the actress and co-star of Mama’s family, talked with The Hollywood Reporter about the final moments of the artist, who would have reached the century of life on January 17.

Vicki lawrence, who met the star in The Carol Burnett Show, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter what they believe would have been the last words of the actress before dying, according to Carol burnett. “Carol said she spoke to Betty’s assistant, who was with her when she passed away, and she said the last word that came out of her mouth was’ Allen,” “said Betty’s friend. White.

“Allen” Ludden, the host of the game show Password, was the husband of White and died in 1981 after a battle with stomach cancer. The stars met on the television show in 1961, married in 1963, and were together for 18 years before the actor’s death. “That is so lovingly sweet. I hope that is true ”, he added. Lawrence.

Lawrence also spoke with The Hollywood Reporter on the state of your own relationship with White before his unexpected death. “I hadn’t been able to communicate with her lately. I wrote her a long letter a while ago, but she didn’t reply, which wasn’t like her. I knew she was not well, and this was going to happen, but it was still sad not to hear from her, “said the actress.

White He died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 99, and the reason for his death was determined by natural causes. Days before her passing, the star said of the arrival of her 100th anniversary: ​​“I am in awe. No seriously, I am the luckiest person on two feet to be as healthy as I am and feel as good as I do! ” According to her agent, the actress kept her “sharp mind” until the last day.