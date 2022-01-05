Totalplay beats Telmex in networks and thus took Carlos Slim’s clients

The value of Totalplay as a brand, especially in the telecom market, defines the ability of brands to innovate in the way they communicate.

There is a tremendously important element in the market and it is the interaction through social networks and measuring brand sentiment in these channels.

The competition in networks between brands has evidenced all kinds of branding and communication strategies, which lead these firms to distinguish themselves correctly or fail before the consumer’s judgment.

Totalplay has given a masterful lesson in branding and did absolutely nothing to win over users affected by the drop in service Telmex, which this afternoon left its clients without internet and without the only telephone that answers to answer their complaints.

The measure is undoubtedly proof of the value that exists in communication with the consumer and not only that, it defines the role that brands must play today, in order to win in competition when the conversation in networks seeks solutions to problems like running out of internet.

Totalplay beats Telmex

After the fall in the Telmex service and the only telephone through which it communicated with the consumer stopped answering, the complaints in affected user networks were turned over by Totalplay, ensuring that the brand was a very good option in the face of the failures of the company of Carlos Slim.

After the drop recorded in Telmex’s internet supply, users said they were convinced that they had made the best decision by switching to Ricardo Salinas’s company, before the error was registered, while others anticipated that they would switch to the company’s company. also owner of Azteca.

The comments have gone viral and other users claim to be smart for having Totalplay at home and not going through these problems. Other users were blunt and warned that they had to leave Telmex, rating Totalplay as the best.

In the midst of this tidal wave of comparisons between Telmex and Totalplay, important insights are unleashed that tell us about the brand strength that these firms have in social networks and that helps them understand the consumer and the place that the brand occupies in their decisions about purchase.

Social networks are a fascinating means to achieve this brand communication and to be able to consolidate in the interest that the consumer is showing.

Returning to steal my neighbor’s Internet because it does not fail 😂 hire #totalplay hahaha 😂 #telmex pic.twitter.com/OGQHc08adq – ♡ ︎☘︎ Mimi ☘︎ ♡ ︎ (@ Mimi231099) January 5, 2022

Good afternoon. Now that we know that #Telmex It has fallen, it is time for a break and connect to the network of the neighboring office that is Totalplay. pic.twitter.com/k3h5h4MCyL – ❤ Araceli ❤ (@Chucky__Tifanny) January 5, 2022

Totalplay receiving hires right now for #Telmex pic.twitter.com/9nLvAjM24L – aka Xis (@genestxis) January 5, 2022

The challenge of being a bad brand

There is an interesting argument that the same capacity for discipline that can be had to achieve a positive effect, can be had to achieve failures and in companies we see this more and more, especially in Mexico where there are a series of issues that limit the operation of a company on the level of Telmex, with a union, unchanged infrastructure and elements that test the discipline of a brand, but to achieve negative goals, such as being a protagonist in social networks by leaving hundreds of thousands of users without internet.

The foregoing has invariably become a guideline worth understanding, as it demonstrates a brand’s ability to scale in the market and, most importantly, to define what is worth understanding.

With this in mind, there remains a very important element to highlight and it is the ability of brands to achieve better exercises in digital communication and social networks are key in this.

