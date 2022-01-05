TOMATEROS ALSO GOES UP AND GETS UP IN THE SEMIFINAL

Guasave, Sinaloa; January 4, 2022 (Tomateros Press) .-Triple producer from the icing outfielder, who came as a pinch hitter, gave the Tomateros the lead in the seventh inning. In the end, the two-time champions defeated Algodoneros de Guasave 4-2 in the first game of the Semifinals, held in Kuroda Park.

This triumph allows the team to link its eighth consecutive victory in the Playoffs. The streak started in the fifth game of the 2020-2021 final.

The rally of the seventh began with a ball to Emmanuel Ávila, in front of the pitches of reliever Rafael Córdova. Ávila reached second with a sacrifice bunt by José Guadalupe Chávez.

At that moment, Benjamín Gil sent Carlos Mendivil on a pinch. Óscar Robles, the local manager, decided to remove Córdova and bring in left-handed Román Peña Zonta, so Gil responded with Fabela from the bench.

On a 1-0 count, Fabela hit a triple to right field that boosted Avila’s run. Then Ramiro Peña followed with a single to center field to make the game 4-2.

Algodoneros de Guasave took the lead in the second batter of the duel. Esteban Quiroz hit a two-run HR on cherry starter Manny Banuelos.

Tomateros scored his first of the match on third high. Alexis Wilson started the episode with a single off starter Geno Encina and then Emmanuel Ávila negotiated a passport. José Guadalupe Chávez advanced both runners with a sacrifice bunt and after striking out Randy Romero, Ramiro Peña brought Wilson’s run with an infield single.

An inning later, the tie came. Joey Meneses reached base, opening the shootout, on Ramón Ríos’ error. After two outs, Alexis Wilson hit a hit, sending men into the corners. Emmanuel Ávila followed Wilson with a hit inside the box, which allowed Meneses to score.

Manny Banuelos achieved his first victory with the Tomateros in the postseason on Tuesday. In six innings of work, he allowed five hits, two earned runs, one walk and six strikeouts. He was relieved by Sasagi Sánchez (1 1/3 EL), Derrick Loop (2/3 EL) and Alberto Baldonado, who hung zero in the ninth for the save game.

BOX SCORE

This Wednesday the second of the series will be played at the home of the Algodoneros de Guasave. For the cherries, Manny Barreda (1-0, 5.40) will open and for the locals, Jordan Kipper (0-1, 5.91).

The duel will begin at 8:30 p.m. in central Mexico. and it can be enjoyed live and exclusively on Sky, VeTV and extrabase.tv.