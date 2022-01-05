Tom Holland In His New Role: There’s More Proof ‘Uncharted’ Is On The Way To Its New Release Date

The video game series Naughty dog, Uncharted , it was created by Amy hennig and consists of five games, along with other derivative materials and extras. Additionally, a film adaptation of Uncharted has been in development for a long time, with the first conversation about the film dating back to 2008, according to Collider’s accounting.

For some time, the film adaptation was put on the back burner, as the writing team and producers repeatedly exchanged each other. It seemed like the movie of Uncharted it would never be done.

It was originally announced that the film would be released in 2016, but that date was pushed back three years. Then after the hit of the COVID-19 pandemic, production was further delayed. Finally, Uncharted landed on a February 18, 2022 release date.

Since then, Sony Pictures Entertainment has released an official trailer and follow-up trailer, but Total Film recently added to the growing collection of content by releasing the magazine cover for the January issue to help promote the film.

Tom Holland plays Nathan Drake

On Twitter, Total Film tweeted a cover image with the caption: “Get ready for adventure with our new issue, headlined by #Uncharted! This exclusive cover is on its way to subscribers now … “

Additionally, Total Film continued the thread with an additional tweet, saying that the January issue, featuring Tom holland What Nathan drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan, would be available to buy on newsstands (real world and digital) on Thursday, January 6. . Total Film encouraged video game fans and movie buffs alike to subscribe to its website so that you never miss out on monthly issues.

When will Uncharted hit theaters on February 18, 2022.