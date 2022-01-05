Tom Hanks war movies: actor does so many for a very emotional reason

Tom Hanks war movies are an institution now. From Saving Private Ryan to your recent Greyhound, Hanks has become an actor trusted by fans to tell war stories. Hanks also produced the HBO series. Brothers band Y The Pacific. He says there is a very personal reason why he continues to make war movies and series.

Hanks was a guest at the Smart podcast on November 1. When asked by host Sean Hayes why he makes so many war movies, Hanks was ready for the question because he had been asked so many times.

Tom Hanks’ war movies are a tribute to his relatives

Hanks recalled growing up surrounded by people who had lived through World War II. Born in 1956, his parents and grandparents had just survived WWII.

“In those formative years from, say, 7 to when you’re a little kid, every caregiver, every adult in my life made references to the two words, three letters each, The War,” Hanks said in Smart. “They spoke of it as this great dividing line in their lives. There was before the war, there was during the war, and there was just after the war. They talked about it as if it were almost as if it were, when the Black Death walked among us.

Although Hanks was a child, he remembers the meaning of what World War II meant to his family.

“For much of their lives, they had no idea where they were going to be in another six months,” Hanks said. “They had no idea how long the war was going to last. That’s a great aspect.

Tom Hanks’ war movies have a happy ending

Hanks also notes that his war movies focus on a war in which the Allies were victorious. Forrest Gump served in Vietnam, but that was only a small part of that movie.

“The second part is that the bad guys lost,” Hanks said. “At the end of the day, somehow, unfortunately, we were able to kick the stuffing out of them. The world was on a quest to defeat the people who were undeniably evil, the governments of those places and much of the population. I am still attracted to that.

The story is sometimes easier to film

Hanks said that war movies also serve a practical purpose. Technology has added more elements to cinema. Characters have to talk on cell phones or Zoom, and they usually don’t record that live. They add the screen in post-production. They don’t have to do that in WWII movies.

“We do a lot of them because none of the projects have to have cell phones or laptops,” Hanks said. “So that alone makes writing them a lot easier and there are a lot fewer special effects from having to put up those screens.”

Hanks also regrets that modern stories don’t offer the same kind of heroes as his war movies.

“Once again, I’ll say from a narrative perspective, our present day, there is no shame left,” Hanks said. “The truth seems to be a kind of slimy and malleable [thing]. «

