Tom Hanks’ life advice that left all of Hollywood with their mouths open

Tom Hanks, the famous American actor and producer, was invited to the Actor Roundtable program, of the film channel, The Hollywood Reporter, where he shared a table with other of his colleagues. Among them were: Adam Sandler, Robert De Niro, Adam Driver, Jamie Foxx, and Shia Labeouf.

There the actors were consulted on which was more difficult if to die or to do comedy. They all shared their experiences and even remembered different moments of their careers and various anecdotes about movies in which they had worked.













<br />

However, there was a moment when the actor gave advice to everyone at the table that took a short time to go viral through social networks for his powerful message.

The actor took a situation as an example and asked his colleagues: “Do you feel angry? Do you feel bad? Do you feel overwhelmed? It will pass already”. At the same time, after referring to negative emotions, he added. “Do you feel great? Do you think you have all the answers? Do you feel like everyone finally understands you? That is also going to happen.”

The other actors at the table supported him, nodding and laughing, Hanks argued that time is “an ally and that you just have to wait” for time to do its thing.

TOM HANKS ‘ADVICE AFTER HAVING COLLECTED CORONAVIRUS

In March 2020, the actor was infected with Covid-19 and also caused a stir for his advice after having passed through the disease with his wife.

Hanks was one of the first Hollywood figures to test positive for Coronavirus Coming from a country where, not only today, there are a large percentage of anti-vaccine people but also where, at that time, restrictions were few. At the time, however, he was in Australia for work reasons, another country where distancing measures were not numerous.

“We are taking it one day at a time. There are things we can all do to overcome this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and others, right?”, The actor shared on his social networks. In turn, both he and his wife together with their followers created a musical playlist called “Quarantunes” in order to accompany each other during isolation and make the confinement a little more enjoyable.