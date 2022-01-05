Tom Cruise films delayed by Covid – El Sol de México

Paramount once again announced that it will push back the release date of two films starring Tom Cruise: Mission: Impossible 7 Y Top Gun: Maverick. The reason? The increase in infections in the United States due to the Delta variant of Covid-19 and the uncertainty that the public will attend movie theaters.

Top Gun: Maverick, The sequel to the 1986 film was scheduled to hit theaters on November 19. However, the studio changed the date to May 27, 2022. It is the fifth time that the premiere has been delayed due to the pandemic.

In the case of Mission: Impossible 7, It was scheduled for May 27, 2022 and was postponed until September 30 of the same year. Its original premiere would be on July 23, 2021, but the health crisis has postponed its arrival in theaters three times. Both films are scheduled to be released digitally by Paramount +, 45 days after they hit theaters.

Added to these delays, Paramount also announced that Jackass forever It will not hit theaters on October 22 of this year, but until February 4, 2022. This film represents the reunion of Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius and part of the cast of the mtv show after 11 years.

Paramount was not the only study that announced the delay in some of its films. Sony did the same with Ghostbusters: Afterlifeeven though it was only a week. The tape was scheduled for November 11 and will now run through its release on November 19.

Unlike other studios, Sony has opted to release some of its biggest titles in a hybrid way. Cinderella, a version starring Camila Cabello will premiere on Prime Video this Friday after not being able to reach theaters exclusively due to the pandemic.

The studio has yet to release two major blockbusters in theaters: Spider-Man: No way home, which will premiere exclusively in theaters on September 17 and the sequel to Venom, still scheduled for October 15.

The delay in the launches of Paramout and Sony It puts the film industry on alert since the arrival of great titles is still expected this year.

No time to die, from the franchise of James bond which would premiere in 2020, has a release date for October 8; Dear evan hasen, from Universal Pictures based on the Broadway musical is scheduled for September 24; Eternals, starring Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie for November 5 and the adaptation of West side storyby Steven Spielberg is set for December 10, one year after its original date.

