Today’s Free Fire Codes January 5, 2022; all free rewards

And suddenly the eve of Kings arrived. Their Eastern majesties come laden with gifts (and perhaps some coal), but also codes for Free Fire, multiplayer game of type free-to-play (free but with microtransactions) for iOS and Android mobile devices. Actually, in this case the Three Wise Men are Garena and they come every day. In this way, the battle royale receives free reward codes daily, available in Europe, Latin America, the United States and the rest of the world.

In the following lines we offer you the complete list of codes for today Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Most of them expire in just 24 hours, so we recommend redeeming them as soon as possible.

Free Fire: Today’s Free Reward Codes Jan 5, 2022

FBHJ NFY7 8T63

FTYU 5TGF OSA4

FR2G 3H4E RF6Y

F7T6 YTVH G3BE

FJBC HJNK 4RY7

F5TF 6GTY VGHB

F5E3 R4T5 YHGB

F7T5 4FDS W345

FBNJ IU87 SYEH

FRMT YKUO I8HU

FBYV TCGD B2EN

F4M5 KCT6 LYHO

FVCY XTSR F1VE

F4B5 NJ6I TY8G

F6F5 TDRF EV4B

FF11NJN5YS3E

MQJWNBVHYAQM

96Y4CNBZGV35

Q4QU4GQGE5KD

TFF9VNU6UD9

FFACIDCAWJBZ

DDFRTY1616POUYT

FFGYBGFDAPQO

FFGTYUO16POKH

BBHUQWPO1616UY

MJTFAER8UOP16

SDAWR88YO16UB

NHKJU88TREQW

MHOP8YTRZACD

BHPOU81616NHDF

ADERT8BHKPOU

UU64YCDP92ZB

FF11DAKX4WHV

PK95JK8QWK4X

CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe)

M68TZBSY29R4 (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FF11WFNPP956

X99TK56XDJ4X

Like every Tuesday, Garena shared the weekly agenda yesterday, which we detail in this news. Will be in force from January 4 to January 11.

How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?

First of all: click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Second, log in with your Free Fire account from the chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Third step: enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Fourth and last step: once they confirm the code you have selected, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account.

Free Fire is available for free on Android and iOS. Players can also download the application on PC by following this simple procedure.

