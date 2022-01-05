Tlaxcala FC sends indirectly to Marco Fabián

There is interest in Marco Fabián. The Mexican attacker is looking for a team, and everything seems to indicate that he could return to the national soccer fields with a Liga BBVA Expansión MX team.

With a past in the Old Continent, the former Chivas player returned to football in our country with FC Juárez, where he spent without pain or glory, because he barely added 24 games in which he could not score, or get assists, but a pair of yellow cards and an expulsion.

Exclusive with Efraín Juárez, MLS champion

The last game played by the Aztec striker dates from April 2021, when Juárez faced Toluca. From that moment on, the player’s indiscipline erased him from the squad and with the arrival of the heavy hand, Ricardo Ferretti, Fabián has not returned to the courts.

It may interest you: This would be the new team of forward Oribe Peralta



Marco Fabián says he is ready to return

Through his social networks, the former Chivas and Cruz Azul player posted that he was in optimal conditions to return to football.

“It will be a great 2022 for everyone. !I am ready and eager to return to the courts to be able to give them many joys playing soccer! I send a big goal hug to all of you and I invite you to enjoy these dates as a family ”, he posted.

It may interest you: David Medrano reveals Chivas final decision with ‘Chofis’ López



Tlaxcala FC raises its hand for Marco Fabián

As they did on April 28th, with a message to Giovani dos Santos, the Tlaxcala FC He sent a very direct hint to Fabian.

The Coyotes start their participation in the Grita México Clausura 2022, next January 9 when they host at the Tlahuicole Stadium, at Athletic Morelia, at 5:00 PM (Central Mexico time), as part of the Liga BBVA Expansión MX Day.